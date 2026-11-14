Assault on professor: DU cancels PhD enrollment, bars student’s entry for 3 yrs

Delhi University on Friday took disciplinary action against a 31-year-old student at its Faculty of Law, accused of physically assaulting a professor, by cancelling the scholar’s PhD enrolment and imposing a three-year ban on entry into university premises and debarment from undertaking any admission or examinations in the university or its colleges. The FIR was registered under BNS provisions relating to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation. (File Photo)

The action comes nearly three months after DU’s proctor’s office constituted a three-member committee on August 17 to conduct an independent inquiry into the allegations, following the circulation of 134 seconds of CCTV footage that purportedly showed the scholar slapping the professor. While the committee was investigating the matter, the university suspended the student on the same day, pending further action.

“The university has accepted the recommendations of the independent enquiry committee against the student,” an order signed by DU proctor Manoj Kumar Singh stated.

Also read: Delhi University suspends PhD scholar for slapping professor, CCTV surfaces

Professor welcomes university’s decision The professor, who was allegedly attacked, said the university’s decision was a significant step towards ensuring the safety and security of teachers on campus.

“I am glad that the university has taken action in the matter. This is an important step towards ensuring the safety and security of teachers across university and college premises. I had also filed a police complaint in connection with the incident; however, there has been no progress on that front,” the professor said.

Challenging the directives, the student said, “I am not bound to follow any of their (DU) orders”.

A complaint in connection with the incident was lodged at Maurice Nagar police station on August 17 under Sections 115(2), 126(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation, respectively. After registering the FIR, the police took a 52-year-old professor for a medical examination at Hindu Rao Hospital.