Assaulted for speaking English in Delhi, alleges tattoo artist
A 27-year-old tattoo artist from Dehradun has alleged that a man assaulted, hurled racial slurs, and also got his dog to attack him for “speaking English” at a grocery store in South Delhi’s Khirki Extension last week. A case was registered at the Malviya Nagar police station over the assault.
Anshuman Thapa, the tattoo artist, said he suffered dog bites and had to undergo surgery. His family members rushed to Delhi from Dehradun after learning about the incident and took him back. They fear for their lives and have decided not to return to Delhi.
“The man who assaulted me and ordered his dog to attack me is a local resident of Khirki Extension. As I have not been getting any support from the police, I fear that I may be killed by that man if I returned to Delhi to pursue the case or earn a livelihood,” Thapa said over the phone.
Thapa said he went to the grocery store to buy water bottles around 11 pm on May 6. He added he was speaking with the shopkeeper in English when the man arrived with his pet dog and interrupted them saying he was talking about him.
“Despite telling him that I was not saying anything about him, the man started arguing with me about why I was speaking in English. He called me a Nepali. When I told him I am from Dehradun, he grabbed me. As I pushed him back, he ordered his dog to attack me. The dog bit all over my body. I hid behind the counter at the shop. The man dragged me by my hair and let his dog attack me. I ran for my life during which I also lost my cell phone,” said Thapa. He added nobody came to help him.
Deputy police commissioner Benita Mary Jaiker said she will seek an update on the action taken in the case.
-
Wakefit announces official nap time in the afternoon for employees
In an internal company email, the co-founder of Wakefit, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, announced an official afternoon nap time for his employees from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Quoting NASA and Harvard studies, Ramalingegowda said that afternoon naps help with memory, concentration, creativity, and productivity, and a 26-minute catnap can enhance performance by 33%, and prevent burnout. Netizens appreciated the move and shared their opinions on Wakefit's decision.
-
Frame political reservation for OBCs in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to formulate political reservation for OBCs on the basis of the Socio-Educational and Economic Survey done in the state, and present the report to the Supreme Court with a request to conduct local body elections based on it.
-
Magnitude 4.6 quake hits Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
Dehradun: A magnitude 4.6 earthquake at a depth of five kilometres hit eastern Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district around 10.03 am on Wednesday, according to National Centre for Seismology. This was the 12th temblor reported from the state in four months. Earthquakes of magnitudes ranging from 2.8 and 4.1 have hit the state's Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Almora and Chamoli districts since January this year.
-
Batch of ’22: Missed out on OG DU life, say students
It was when college had just begun in 2019 that a new set of students took admission in Delhi University, to feel and live what's popularly called as college life. Now, as farewell parties take place in various colleges, most final-year students say, “We have barely got the real DU deal!”
-
Punjab man held for putting up Khalistan flags at Himachal assembly
The special investigation team of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday arrested one of the two accused of putting up Khalistan flags at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha gate and scrawling graffiti on its boundary wall. Alias Raju, Harbir Singh, 30, a resident of Ward No 1, Sugar Mill Road, Morinda in Rupnagar district is being brought to Dharamshala and efforts are on to arrest his accomplice. Khalistan flags were put up at the Vidhan Sabha complex entry gate at Tapovan near Dharamshala on May 8.
