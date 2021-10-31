At least 2 injured as mall construction site caves in at Chandni Chowk

Two persons were injured and at least one was feared trapped after a shopping mall construction site at Chandni Chowk in the national capital caved in on Sunday morning along with at least a couple of temporary shelters on the ground . The teams of the fire department and the local police are carrying out rescue and search operation.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the fire control room received a call at 10:55 am informing about a house collapse at the under construction Omex shopping mall, opposite Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, and near the Kotwali police station.

“A total of four fire tenders were rushed to the incident spot. One person is suspected to be trapped under the debris as per the accounts of eyewitnesses to the collapse. Our search and rescue operation is on,” said Garg.

According to the police, at least two of the temporary shanties built close to the shopping mall construction site collapsed along with the metal sheets erected around them when the earth under a portion of the construction site caved in.

“We are still verifying what exactly happened and what all collapsed. As of now, two injured persons were removed from the mishap spot and admitted to a nearby hospital. Further details will be shared in due course,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

The police said that the construction site was earlier used as an authorised parking space. The parking lot was dismantled and construction work for the mall was being done at the spot for the past few months, they said.