Atishi inspects preparations at Kanwar camps in Delhi

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Friday visited several Kanwar camps in the city to inspect preparations made for the pilgrims, many of whom travel to Haridwar and return. Delhi minister Atishi. (HT Archive)

The minister visited the some of the largest camps being set up by the government including at Maharaja Agrasen Park and Kashmere Gate. “For the past eight years, the Arvind Kejriwal government has been setting up camps for the convenience of Kanwariyas . This year, 200 camps are being set up across Delhi, where all necessary facilities will be available for the Kanwariyas. This includes waterproof tents, accommodation arrangements, clean water, toilets, and other provisions. Special stands are provided to keep the Kanwars,” the minister said.

Kanwar camp at Kashmere Gate is the largest among all and can accommodate up to 10,000 pilgrims. The government also arranges for doctors, nurses and medicines at these camps.

The camps offer facilities for the pilgrims to rest and have food. The districts of east Delhi, northeast Delhi and Shahdara, which serve as entry and exit points for pilgrims, have a total of 85 camps.

