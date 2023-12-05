Atishi pulls up officials for sewage water overflowing in Delhi's Sultanpur Majra, Trilokpuri

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Delhi Minister Atishi pulled up officials for sewage water overflowing in lanes of Sultanpur Majra and Trilokpuri and directed them to promptly address all sewer-related issues in the area within 15 days, the city government said on Tuesday. HT Image

Warning the officials of stringent action, the Delhi water minister directed them to deploy machinery and resolve the issue of sewage water overflowing outside sewers.

"If officials cannot tolerate dirt around their own homes, how can they let sewers overflow outside the homes of common people? Such negligence is unacceptable," the Delhi minister was quoted as saying in the government statement.

Taking cognisance of public complaints, Atishi conducted a surprise inspection in various areas of Sultanpur Majra and Trilokpuri on Tuesday.

The minister found during the inspection that sewage water was overflowing outside sewers in many lanes, causing distress to locals.