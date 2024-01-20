Ayodhya event: Govt offices in Delhi, AIIMS to remain shut till 2.30pm

The Delhi government on Saturday announced that government offices, autonomous bodies and other agencies under the Delhi government will remain closed for half a day till 2.30 pm on Monday to mark the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, city schools will remain open, officials aware of the matter said. Janpath Market in Delhi decorated with flags ahead of the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

An order, dated January 20, issued by the services department of the Delhi government said: “The lieutenant governor of Delhi is pleased to declare half day closing till 14:30 Hrs on 22nd January 2024 in all the Delhi Government Offices/ Autonomous Bodies/ Boards/ Corporations/ Local Bodies/ PSUs under Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi to enable employees to participate in the celebrations.” The order was issued by YVVJ Rajasekhar, special secretary, services department.

The order added, “On the occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya, being celebrated on 22nd January, 2024 across India, DOPT (department of personnel and training), GOI… has closed all the central government offices and establishments for half day to enable employees to participate in the celebrations.”

An official from the education department said no decision regarding the closure of the schools has been taken, which means that the schools will remain open on Monday.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) announced that outpatient services and elective surgeries in the hospital will be impacted on Monday till 2.30pm. “It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 14:30 hrs on 22.01.2024,” a notification from the hospital said.

Apart from AIIMS, government hospitals including Safdarjung, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Ram Manohar Lohia, will also operate with limited services in the first half of Monday.