‘Baba’ link, family allege foul play: 5 chilling details in Delhi flyover deaths

A day after three people were found dead inside a parked car on the Peeragarhi flyover in northwest Delhi, investigators said several aspects of the case have come to light, even as major questions remain unanswered. Based on police statements and preliminary findings, here are five things known so far about the mysterious deaths. As families demanded answers, investigators delved into CCTV footage, a mysterious 'baba,' and toxicology reports to uncover the truth behind this chilling case. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo) (HT_PRINT)

Peeragarhi ‘suicide-pact’ | 5 chilling revelations 1. Three victims were found locked inside a car on the flyover Police said the bodies of two men, aged 76 and 47, and a 40-year-old woman were discovered inside a white Tata Tigor parked on the service lane of the Peeragarhi flyover at around 3:50 pm on Sunday, after passers-by alerted authorities. The car was locked from the inside and had to be forced open by police, HT earlier reported.

2. No visible injuries; signs point towards possible poisoning Investigators found no external injuries, ligature marks or signs of struggle on any of the bodies, leading police to suspect suicide by poisoning. Officers said a plastic bottle and glasses with traces of a poisonous substance were recovered from the vehicle, though final confirmation awaits post-mortem and toxicology reports.

3. The car remained stationary for hours before detection Police said CCTV footage showed the car remained parked at the same spot for several hours, with estimates ranging from nearly an hour to close to five hours. No other individual was seen approaching the vehicle during that period. This has complicated efforts to establish the exact timeline of events.

4. A ‘baba’ has emerged as a crucial link in the probe Investigators have questioned a man described as a “baba” after CCTV footage allegedly showed him sitting in the front passenger seat of the car earlier in the day. Police confirmed the trio had met him on the morning before their deaths, though officials said he was not present at the scene when the bodies were found, HT earlier reported.

5. Families reject suicide theory, allege foul play Relatives of the two men have strongly rejected the suicide angle, saying there were no financial, emotional or family problems. Family members told police and the media that the victims had left home in a normal state and demanded a deeper probe, alleging possible foul play, extortion or blackmail.

Police say both suicide and homicide angles are being investigated as forensic reports are awaited.