Ban on diesel cars in Delhi likely, but enforcement not easy

The Delhi government is likely to ban plying of diesel-run goods and private vehicles in view of the air quality plunging into the severe category with the city recording its worst air since December 26 last year.

In an order issued on Thursday evening, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recommended enforcement of restrictions mandated under the stage four of the Graded Response Action Plan or Grap.

Under the Grap measures when the air quality slips into the severe category (AQI between 401-500), the state governments should stop entry of diesel-run trucks, except those carrying essential commodities, and diesel cars except the BS-VI emission norms compliant vehicles.

Delhi recorded an average air quality of 450, with at least 20 of the 39 air quality monitoring stations across the city recording AQI values of 450-plus, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

A Delhi government spokesperson on Thusday said that they were examining the order, and the ban will come into effect after a formal order and public notice. The spokesperson added that Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has called a high-level meeting on Friday afternoon at the Delhi Secretariat in the wake of the CAQM directions. “Officials of the environment department and other stakeholders will be present in the meeting,” said the spokesperson.

A transport department official, however, said that enforcing the ban on diesel cars will be a tough task. “There is no mechanism to differentiate between a BS-IV and a BS-VI compliant vehicle from a distance without stopping it. The enforcement can be done manually through colour-coded stickers which identify the fuel type of the vehicle. But mostly it will have to be done through random checks,” said a transport department official asking not to be named.

The official added that the transport enforcement teams may also use the registration series of vehicles to identify old vehicles.

According to an estimate by the transport department, there are nearly 300,000 diesel vehicles which have a BS-III or BS-IV engine. An analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) in November last year said that vehicles are the biggest contributor to local particulate matter in Delhi.

A second transport department official said if such vehicles are found plying, the owners may face a challan of ₹20,000. “After the government decides to impose the ban, we will deploy teams to enforce the ban. Currently, 120 enforcement teams are deployed in the capital to check vehicles plying without Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, and end of age diesel and petrol vehicles,” the second official said on condition of anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON