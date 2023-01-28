Home / Cities / Delhi News / Batla House encounter convict dies in AIIMS

Batla House encounter convict dies in AIIMS

A prison spokesperson said Ahmad died at AIIMS, where he was being treated for gall bladder stone induced acute pancreatitis

Batla House encounter case convict Shahzad Ahmad died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday, where he was admitted for the past two weeks, police officers aware of the matter said.

Ahmad (33), who was convicted in the 2008 Batla House encounter case and sentenced to life imprisonment, was lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail. He was facing trial in the 2008 Delhi serial blast cases and had shot dead decorated police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma when a police team went inside the L-18 building in Batla House to arrest Indian Mujahideen operatives hiding inside a flat in 2008.

A prison spokesperson said Ahmad died at AIIMS, where he was being treated for gall bladder stone induced acute pancreatitis.

