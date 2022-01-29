Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Beating Retreat: Traffic curbs in place in Delhi, buses to be diverted too

Beating Retreat ceremony: Most of the restrictions will be in place from 2pm to 6.30pm. The roads around Vijay Chowk, where the ceremony will take place, will be closed till 9.30pm. The traffic police has asked commuters to take alternate route.
Indian armed force bands conducts full dress rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi on Friday.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 09:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi Police has imposed restrictions in some parts due to ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony which will take place on Saturday. The ceremony officially marks the end of the Republic Day celebration, though this year the event was part of the ongoing ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahostsav’ to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made in view of the ceremony. Arrangements have also been made for illumination of Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block and Parliament House.

As per the advisory from the traffic police, traffic will be closed between the following stretches from 2pm to 9:30pm today on following roads: Rafi Marg between roundabout Sunehri Masjid and roundabout Krishi Bhawan; Raisina Road from roundabout Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk; beyond roundabout Dara Shikoh Road, roundabout Krishna Menon Marg and roundabout Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk; and Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and 'C' Hexagon.

"General public/motorists are advised to take alternate routes i.e Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa 'T' Point, Safdarjung Road Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc," the advisory further said.

There will be minor change in Metro services on the Yellow Line too. According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from 2pm to 6.30pm.

However, interchange of passengers from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh and vice versa will be allowed at the Central Secretariat metro station during this period.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and other city buses will also be diverted from their normal routes from 2pm to 9:30pm today to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads round the venue of the ceremony and India Gate.

Buses bound for Central Secretariat and Connaught Place coming from Shanti Path- Vinay Marg- Sardar Patel Marg will take Panchsheel Marg- Simon Boliver Marg- Vande Matram Marg- roundabout Shankar Road- Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Road, according to the advisory.

Buses coming from South Delhi on Tughlak Road and bound for Connaught Place/ Central Secretariat will be diverted from Aurobindo Chowk to Safdarjung Road- Kamal Ataturk Marg- Panchsheel Marg- Simon Boliver Marg and follow the route as mentioned at Serial No. 1.

The advisory says that buses coming to Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road and proceeding to Connaught Place via Barakhmaba Road will terminate at Shivaji Stadium and return via Kasturba Gandhi Marg/ Barakhamba Road, the advisory further said.

Parking will be available for those coming to see illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and 'C' Hexagon after 7pm.

The advisory says that in case of any unidentified object or suspicious persons being seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty.

