Bhagavad Gita, Viksit Bharat courses now in Delhi University

The Delhi University executive council (EC), in its meeting on Friday, approved six value addition courses (VAC), including four centred on the Bhagavad Gita and one on Viksit Bharat. These VACs will be made part of the curriculum from the 2025-26 academic year, officials aware of the matter said. Practical components will also be part of the Bhagavad Gita course. (HT Archive)

The introduction of the courses in question were earlier passed by the university’s academic council (AC) on December 27, 2024, amid dissent by some members on their content.

The four VACs which focus on the Bhagavad Gita are titled “Gita for Holistic Life”, “Gita and Leadership Excellence”, “Gita for Sustainable Universe”, and “Gita for Navigating Life Challenges”. Officials said the syllabus for Gita for Holistic Life proposes teachings on self-management, navigating dilemmas of contemporary life, and modes of action, knowledge, and devotion—derived from Karmayoga, Jnanayoga, and Bhakti Yoga. Practical components will also be part of the course. Similar thematic applications of Gita’s teachings to leadership, sustainability, and life challenges will be covered in the other courses.

Biswajit Mohanty, who teaches political science at Deshbandhu College and is an AC member, said, “The courses will be introduced this academic year. We are concerned about how these courses neither add value to the syllabus, nor provide substantial academic content. Instead, they impose additional burdens on students without offering clear benefits.”

The course pertaining to Viksit Bharat, titled “An Introduction to Viksit Bharat”, aims to familiarise “the youth with the concept of Viksit Bharat” and explore transformative dynamics, officials said. Proposed chapters will cover the role of technology, infrastructure, agriculture, and sustainability, alongside practical components such as field visits to villages, self-help groups, and farmers’ organisations.

EC member Aman Kumar said, “All academic proposals were passed, including the four courses on Gita and one course on Viksit Bharat.”

During the EC meeting, members also approved the decision to reserve one seat in each postgraduate programme for single girl students.

The executive council also approved the formation of a three-member panel to resolve issues related to delay in permanent appointments and promotions at St Stephen’s College.

According to a DU release, the panel will “establish a communication” between the university and St Stephen’s “to resolve the issue(s)… keeping in view the provisions of Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the University and UGC Regulations as amended from time to time”.

Kumar, who was named to the St Stephen’s panel, said, “There has been a delay in permanent recruitments at St Stephen’s for years. That, and the delay in promotions, has caused difficulties in the smooth functioning of the college. The committee will talk to the college’s management to find out what is the problem.”

The executive council has also decided to increase seats in PhD admission by 20-25%, a university official said.

Corporates can institute scholarships

EC members also approved the revision in guidelines for setting up scholarships, allowing corporate houses to set up grants and endowments, as well as awards and capital assets.

“Establishment of scholarships in DU will be allowed by government entities, trusts, corporate houses, PSUs, NGOs and other national and international organisations as well as on individual basis. The minimum amount required for establishment of any scholarship will be ₹5 lakh for a period of 10 years and ₹10 lakh for a period of 20 years,” the DU release stated.

A committee will be constituted by the vice chancellor to approve the establishment of scholarships.

This recommendation rejected in a previous EC meeting in July 2024, with members stating that allowing corporate organisations to contribute to scholarships may cause problems at a later stage.

“We rejected it last time because we feel that contribution by corporate houses might allow them the space to interfere in the university’s management. However, this time it was passed with some changes that had been suggested ,” Kumar said.