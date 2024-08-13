Bike taxi operator held for molesting female customer

NEW DELHI The bike taxi operator tried to molest her at a secluded spot in Chanakyapuri. (Representative photo)

A 35-year-old bike taxi operator was arrested for allegedly trying to molest a woman customer by dragging her to a secluded location on Simon Bolivar Marg that deviated from the ride route at 11pm, police said on Tuesday. The man was drunk and thrashed the woman when she resisted his attempts, according to the complaint filed, police said.

The complainant is in her 20s and works as an air hostess, police said, adding that the incident took place when she was travelling from her residence in east Delhi to Dwarka on August 7.

Police identified the accused as Jaiveer Singh, a resident of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh. “The matter was reported to us around midnight on August 7. The man was arrested within a few hours with the help of technical and human surveillance,” deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case under sections 74 (criminal force with intent to outrage modesty of woman), 76 (intention of disrobing a woman), 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the BNS was registered at the Chanakyapuri police station.

According to another police officer, the woman told police that the rider initially started making small talk with her and asked her if she would buy him ice cream. She did not answer, following which he asked her to hold his mobile phone and give him directions, to which she obliged, the officer said.

A while later, he took back the phone, exited the navigation and put it in his pocket. “The woman questioned him but he took another route and went towards Simon Bolivar Marg. He stopped the bike and started dragging her towards a secluded area. She shouted for help. The woman said that the driver also thrashed her when she shouted but she continued,” the officer, not wishing to be named, said.

Police said incidentally, a couple happened to pass by in a car and heard her screams, following which they rescued her and dropped her at the nearest Metro station. The accused fled the spot, they said.

Police said Singh was arrested and his bike, clothes and mobile phone were seized. “His three-day police custody was sought in which the crime scene was recreated, and seizures were made. We are verifying his previous criminal involvements, if any,” the police officer said, adding that the accused was sent to judicial custody earlier this week.