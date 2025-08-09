Bill may lead to more litigation rather than addressing core issue, say parents

As the Delhi Assembly passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025 on Friday, aimed at curbing arbitrary fee hikes by private schools, parents across the city responded with a mix of cautious optimism amid lingering concerns over the issue. While principals largely welcomed the move, many parents questioned its efficacy and pointed to gaps in its implementation.

“This law is welcome as all stakeholders are taken into consideration,” said Richa Sharma, principal of Ramjas International School, RK Puram. “If you look at the grievance redressal mechanisms, each party has been given a voice. We hope this law brings clarity on the kind of investments schools make for students, so fee hike issues are resolved amicably.”

Minakshi Kushawa, principal of Birla Vidya Niketan, Pushp Vihar, also supported the law but stressed the need for reforms in government schools to reduce pressure on private institutions. “Sometimes the lack of facilities at government schools leaves parents with no choice but to opt for private schools, creating a surplus demand. While this law is a good step, equal attention must be paid to all schools in the long run,” she said.

Parents, however, were more sceptical.

One of the key sticking points is the provision that only a group comprising at least 15% of aggrieved parents can formally raise concerns under the law.

“We’ve suggested that any individual parent should be allowed to approach the review committee based on valid documentation,” said Divya Matey, a parent at DPS Dwarka. “If only a quorum can raise issues, many grievances might never reach the committee.”

Mohit Arora, a parent at Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar, said he received a strike-off notice from the school on the very day the bill was passed. “The school has asked for fees from March to July 2025 and given us until August 12 to pay. This is despite the bill clearly stating that students cannot be struck off the rolls for fee-related issues. We’ve paid the authorised amount and requested an audit,” he said.

Parent groups also raised concerns about legal restrictions imposed by the bill. “The formation of so many committees, the provision barring parents from approaching courts, and the requirement of a minimum number of complainants — all of this only makes the process harder,” said Aparajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents Association. “This is likely to result in more litigation and doesn’t address the core issue of arbitrary hikes.”