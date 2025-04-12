Birders up in arms over Bhondsi forest entry ban

Gurugram Camera lens detained by forest officials. (HT)

Wildlife photographers and birdwatchers are up in arms over the forest department restricting entry of birders into Bhondso forest, citing instances of stone-pelting at birds and suspected poaching attempts. The birding community argued that a blanket ban was unjustified due to the actions of a few miscreants.

Nikhil Devasar, a birder and author from Delhi, said that while protecting nesting birds was critical, the forest department should not alienate responsible birdwatchers, who have always played a vital role in safeguarding wildlife.

“This is a sensitive season as birds like the Indian paradise flycatcher, Indian pitta, and rock eagle owl are nesting in Bhondsi. Responsible birders have always acted as the eyes and ears for the forest department, alerting them to poaching or illegal activities. Conservation thrives when there is trust between the department and the birding community,” Devasar said.

Bhondsi forest is a prominent birding hot spot in Delhi-NCR. Located amid the Aravallis, its attracts birding enthusiasts from across India, particularly during the breeding season of rare and migratory species, such as the Indian paradise flycatcher, Indian pitta, and rock eagle owl.

Forest department officials, however, defended their action. Gurugram divisional forest office RK Jangra said the restriction was imposed on the directions of south Haryana chief conservator of forests Subhash Yadav in late March. “The primary aim is to protect nesting birds and prevent poaching. As soon as we receive fresh orders, we will instruct staff accordingly. There is no intent to harass genuine birders, but ensuring the safety of wildlife is our priority,” Jangra said.

Devasar suggested that instead of blanket restrictions, the department should implement thoughtful measures, such as setting up signage, creating designated viewing zones, and deploying forest guards for better monitoring.

Anmol Taneja, another birder from Delhi, said he was denied entry to Bhondsi forest twice, on April 1 and April 3.

“I was told by the staff that photographers would not be allowed as there had been incidents involving poachers. While I fully support action against poaching, restricting bird photographers won’t solve the problem. Photographers are often the first to alert authorities about any suspicious activity. The forest staff was polite and following instructions, but the approach needs to change,” Taneja said.

Subhash Yadav, chief conservator of forests (South Haryana), said: “There have been instances where people were found carrying nets to capture birds. We caught people indulging in unethical behaviour. Until the process is streamlined and patrolling is strengthened, such restrictions will continue. The aim is only to safeguard wildlife, not to target birders.”

Haryana forest and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh said the state government was working towards a structured process to manage birding in Bhondsi. “We want to encourage birdwatching in Haryana and also ensure that wildlife is protected. Soon, a registration process will be introduced for birders visiting Bhondsi from different parts of the country and the world. We plan to deploy teams that will regularly patrol the area to prevent poaching and ensure that no one carries nets or equipment used for hunting,” the minister said.