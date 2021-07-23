Bizman, friend found murdered in Delhi; 3 suspects in custody, probe on

A 36-year-old businessman and his friend were found murdered at two different places in Wazirpur and Wazirabad in northwest and north Delhi over an alleged financial dispute in the early hours of Friday, police said. Both of them were killed using a sharp weapon.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that the businessman, identified as Surender Gupta, was found murdered at a utensils manufacturing factory in Wazirpur industrial area. The body of his friend, Amit Goel, was found in a Fortuner SUV in Wazirabad area in north Delhi. Three persons, including the factory owner, have been apprehended and are being interrogated, she said.

DCP Rangnani said that the north district police first received a call regarding a man’s body in Fortuner. The local police carried out an investigation and learnt that the dead man was last seen with his friend. The police also learnt that they had gone to a factory to settle some financial issue. When they reached the factory, the body of the businessman was found.

“We have learnt that Gupta had given ₹20 lakh to the factory owner, who was not returning it. The two murders happened over the financial dispute. We are interrogating the three suspects for further information,” added DCP Rangnani.