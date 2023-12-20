Bizman held in Delhi for asking 50L extortion in gangster’s name

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly used an international number and demanded ₹50 lakh as extortion money using the name of jailed gangster Deepak aka Boxer of the Gogi gang from a businessman in north Delhi’s Wazirabad. On December 8, businessman Gaurav Tyagi informed police that he received a message demanding ₹ 50 lakh on his WhatsApp in the name of Gogi gang members Deepak Boxer, Sunny Kakran and Anu Jaat. (Representational image)

On November 30, two minor boys were apprehended for opening fire at the man’s residence, demanding the money. The suspect, who returned from Dubai less than two months ago, made a similar demand on the businessman’s WhatsApp number a week after the firing incident.

“Initial interrogation of the arrested man, Narender Yadav, revealed that he made the demand after directions from his associate, whose name is being withheld because we are yet to nab him. So far, we have not found Yadav’s links with the Gogi gang or with the jailed gangster Deepak Boxer,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena.

“The number was kept on electronic surveillance. Its user, Yadav, was arrested on Monday after his location was traced to Noida Sector 151. The phone and SIM card used in the crime was recovered from him,” said DCP Meena.

The DCP said that Yadav’s interrogation revealed that he provided jobs to Indian workers in Dubai and came in contact with some Dubai citizens. Using one of his contacts, he procured a UAE SIM card. He installed WhatsApp on that number in India and started contacting aspirants to give them the impression that he was based in Dubai. His last visit to Dubai was in November, added Meena.