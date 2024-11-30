BJP accuses AAP of extortion, shares audio clip of alleged MLA-gangster chat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of extortion, sharing an audio clip in which ruling party MLA Naresh Balyan was purportedly heard instructing a gangster to threaten and extort money from a builder and other individuals. BJP Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia address a press conference at the party headquarters on Saturday. (PTI)

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “One MLA is directing to threaten a builder and other individuals, saying when they are afraid for their lives, there will be a ransom. ‘When that ransom is extorted, it will be shared among us via hawala channels.’This cannot be the character of a legislator, but if the convenor of a ‘sinner’ party is Arvind Kejriwal, then it is possible.”

Bhatia mentioned the names of ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, former Delhi law minister Somnath Bharti and Bibhav Kumar, PA to Kejriwal, charged for different cases. “Jail and bail- this the reality of the ‘sinner’ AAP, and today, extortion and ransom got added into it,” he said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that in one of the audio clips, Balyan could be heard mentioning the names of people to be extorted. Sachdeva said the names are of those who work closely with the AAP MLA. “The AAP has a major role in making Delhi a den of criminals,” he said.

Bhatia said the Delhi government is not being run by chief minister Atishi but by gangsters and criminals. “If Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t respond to this (alleged extortion by Balyan) in 24 hours, it would be inferred that he is also associated with this,” he added.

The AAP is yet to respond to the BJP’s charges. The story will be updated when they do.