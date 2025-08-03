BJP govt will make Delhi into a higher education hub: CM

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that students are the “true architects of a nation’s destiny” as she urged them to contribute to nation-building alongside academics. CM Rekha Gupta (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Speaking at the 39th Foundation Day of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, CM Gupta criticised the previous governments for not establishing a single new college in Delhi over the past 15 years, saying that the BJP government will change that and make Delhi a higher education hub.

Emphasising holistic development, the CM encouraged students to engage with policy-making and uplift underprivileged communities, especially children living in slums.

“True progress happens only when we uplift those behind us,” Gupta said.

The event was also attended by MP Yogendra Chandolia and MLA Kulwant Rana.

The CM reiterated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, her government is committed to equipping students with practical skills, leadership ability, and social responsibility to build a stronger India.