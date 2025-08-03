Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

BJP govt will make Delhi into a higher education hub: CM

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 06:50 am IST

CM Gupta criticised the previous governments for not establishing a single new college in Delhi over the past 15 years.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that students are the “true architects of a nation’s destiny” as she urged them to contribute to nation-building alongside academics.

CM Rekha Gupta (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
CM Rekha Gupta (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Speaking at the 39th Foundation Day of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, CM Gupta criticised the previous governments for not establishing a single new college in Delhi over the past 15 years, saying that the BJP government will change that and make Delhi a higher education hub.

Emphasising holistic development, the CM encouraged students to engage with policy-making and uplift underprivileged communities, especially children living in slums.

“True progress happens only when we uplift those behind us,” Gupta said.

The event was also attended by MP Yogendra Chandolia and MLA Kulwant Rana.

The CM reiterated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, her government is committed to equipping students with practical skills, leadership ability, and social responsibility to build a stronger India.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / BJP govt will make Delhi into a higher education hub: CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On