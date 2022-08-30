BJP is 'baccha chor' party: Manish Sisodia slams Centre in Delhi assembly

Amid the ongoing tussle over corruption allegations, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for raising baseless questions against the AAP government in Delhi.

During a special session of the Delhi assembly, Sisodia said that false news was planted that property papers were found from his bank locker during a CBI search. “The AAP has answered all questions of the Opposition and can't answer lies being thrown by them,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP-led Centre is acting like a serial killer to eliminate state governments, Sisodia said, “The BJP spent ₹63,000 crore in buying MLAs in Delhi. The prime minister and JP Nadda ji should answer where did they bright this money from.”

“PM (Narendra) Modi should answer why he waved off loans worth crores of big industrialists while levying GST on essential items like milk and other food products,” Sisodia asked.

Taking a dig at the BJP over the child kidnapping case in Mathura, the AAP leader called BJP “baccha chor party".

A seven-month-old boy, who was abducted from Mathura’s railway station last week, was recovered on Monday from the house of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who allegedly bought him for ₹1.8 lakh from a child-trafficking racket.

Police said the child was sleeping next to his mother on the platform at Mathura railway station on August 24 when he was abducted. After searching for several days, he was recovered from the house of a BJP corporator from Firozabad, Vinita Agrawal, and her husband Krishna Murari Agrawal, with investigators identifying a racket, headed by a doctor couple from Hathras. Investigations are on to identify other members of the racket, said police.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sisodia claimed that the CBI has given him a "clean chit" following its search of his bank locker in Ghaziabad.

“Only items worth ₹70,000 to 80,000 were in locker searched by the CBI. Have got a clean chit from the agency,” Sisodia said outside the bank, the statement he repeated in the Delhi assembly later as well.

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team conducted the search at a Punjab National Bank branch in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

The CBI was acting under pressure, Sisodia told reporters after the search was over.

(With inputs from PTI)

