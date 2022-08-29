'Won't find anything': Manish Sisodia says CBI will check his bank locker tomorrow
The AAP leader has been named in the FIR filed by CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Monday claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing him in the alleged irregularities in the excise policy in the national capital, would be checking his bank locker on Tuesday. He said the agency sleuths were welcome but they would not find anything in the locker.
"Tomorrow, the CBI is coming to check our bank locker. They did not find anything in a 14-hour-long raid at my residence on August 19. They won't find anything in the locker too. The CBI is welcome. My family and I will extend full cooperation in the probe," the deputy chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.
The AAP leader has been named in the FIR filed by CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy. The central agency had also conducted raids at Sisodia's place, along with 30 other locations, on August 19.
Sisodia has maintained that he is being accused in a false case to stop the march of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who the party says, has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
(With agency inputs)
-
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
-
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
-
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
-
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics