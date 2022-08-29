'Won't find anything': Manish Sisodia says CBI will check his bank locker tomorrow

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Monday claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing him in the alleged irregularities in the excise policy in the national capital, would be checking his bank locker on Tuesday. He said the agency sleuths were welcome but they would not find anything in the locker.

"Tomorrow, the CBI is coming to check our bank locker. They did not find anything in a 14-hour-long raid at my residence on August 19. They won't find anything in the locker too. The CBI is welcome. My family and I will extend full cooperation in the probe," the deputy chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP leader has been named in the FIR filed by CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy. The central agency had also conducted raids at Sisodia's place, along with 30 other locations, on August 19.

Sisodia has maintained that he is being accused in a false case to stop the march of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who the party says, has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(With agency inputs)

