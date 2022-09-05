CBI officer died by suicide as he was pressured to frame me: Manish Sisodia
A deputy legal advisor with the CBI, identified as Jitendra Kumar, allegedly committed suicide at his south Delhi residence last week, police said.
In a sensational claim, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer died by suicide after he was pressured to frame the AAP leader in a false case. Sisodia also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why officers are being pressured so much, news agency PTI reported.
“A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in a false case. He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide… I want to ask the PM why officers are being pressured so much that they take such extreme steps,” Sisodia said at a press conference.
A deputy legal advisor with the CBI, identified as Jitendra Kumar, allegedly committed suicide at his south Delhi residence last week, police said.
A senior police official said they got a call at the Defence Colony police station at around 6.45 am on Thursday about a man found hanging, and a crime team, along with a forensic mobile team, reached the spot.
The CBI had last month raided the Delhi residence of Sisodia after it registered an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.
Sisodia held the press conference shortly after the BJP turned the heat on the AAP government over the liquor case and released a 'sting video'. BJP leader Sambit Patra also urged liquor traders in Delhi to not get scared and make videos on how much commission they had to pay to Sisodia and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"Now, there is no escape route for you, Manish Sisodia ji," Sambit Patra said. "When Kejriwal ji came to power, he asked people to do sting operation against any corruption, this is exactly what happened. There has been a sting operation against Sting master Kejriwal ji," Patra said.
"The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80 per cent profit will go to Kejriwal and Sisodia and their friend. First, you give us our 80 per cent commission and then sell the 20 per cent however you can, we don't care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal," Patra said, after playing the alleged sting video.
"Even if they were giving one bottle free with a liquor bottle, they were making profits. Consider how they were looting," Patra said.
The 'sting video' was of Kulvinder Marwah, father of Sunny Marwah, accused number 12 in the scam. "It is an open and shut case because Marwah ji himself is admitting all these in this video," the BJP leader said adding that now Sisodia has no escape route now.
Sisodia has rejected the allegations.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics