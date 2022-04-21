Home / Cities / Delhi News / BJP worker Jitu Chaudhary shot dead outside residence in Mayur Vihar
A 42-year-old BJP member was shot dead on Wednesday in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said.
Published on Apr 21, 2022 06:47 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

A 42-year-old BJP member, identified as Jitu Chaudhary, was shot dead on Wednesday in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said. Police said the incident took place around 8.15pm. The patrolling staff of Ghazipur police station noticed a gathering outside his residence. Jitu Chaudhary was found lying on the road in front of his house with gunshot wound. Jitu Chaudhary was the secretary of BJP's Matur Vihar district unit. 

He was shifted to a nearby hospital by the people where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that a case under appropriate sections has been registered and police are searching for the killers.

A crime team inspected the scene of the crime and found a few empty cartridges and other important evidence, she said.

Police are scanning the CCTV footage and have asked eyewitnesses to come forward to help them figure out the sequence of events, she added.

(With PTI inputs)

