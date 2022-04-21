BJP worker Jitu Chaudhary shot dead outside residence in Mayur Vihar
A 42-year-old BJP member, identified as Jitu Chaudhary, was shot dead on Wednesday in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said. Police said the incident took place around 8.15pm. The patrolling staff of Ghazipur police station noticed a gathering outside his residence. Jitu Chaudhary was found lying on the road in front of his house with gunshot wound. Jitu Chaudhary was the secretary of BJP's Matur Vihar district unit.
He was shifted to a nearby hospital by the people where he was declared brought dead, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that a case under appropriate sections has been registered and police are searching for the killers.
A crime team inspected the scene of the crime and found a few empty cartridges and other important evidence, she said.
Police are scanning the CCTV footage and have asked eyewitnesses to come forward to help them figure out the sequence of events, she added.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Delhiwale: Keeping the departed souls alive
Delhi’s Sunder Nursery was set up as part of the park’s ‘Dedicate a Bench’ programme for citizens to raise a public memorial for their loved ones. Almost every such bench is inscribed with intensely personal odes, some illuminating a person’s world in just a few words.
-
Slight drop in mercury in city, further respite in store today
The IMD classifies it as a heatwave when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal. It is a severe heatwave when the temperature is above 40°C and 6.5 degrees above normal.
-
Structures taken down legally: BJP leaders’ defence
Central party leaders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the encroachment drive was carried out in accordance with the law and that the issue should not be politicised.
-
Delhi: BJP worker shot dead in Mayur vihar phase-3
Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap identified the deceased as Jeetu Chaudhary. He was reportedly a worker of the BJP unit in Mayur Vihar, and ran a construction business.
-
Two killed as bus skids off road in J&K’s Udhampur
Two persons were killed in the Uddak area of Ramnagar in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district after a bus skidded off the road on Wednesday. As many as 25 people have also been injured, of whom condition of five is critical. The deceased have been identified as Rajjo Devi (66) and Vimla Devi (48). Both are residents of the Kagot area.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics