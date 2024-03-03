BJP hits back over remarks by AAP on its New Delhi nominee

The Aam Aadmi Party triggered a political row on Sunday after it accused Bansuri Swaraj, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, of representing “anti-national forces” in court. Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, is a lawyer in the Supreme Court (PTI)

The BJP hit back, saying the AAP will be given a befitting reply in the elections.

Swaraj, the daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, is a lawyer in the Supreme Court.

Speaking at a press conference, Delhi minister Atishi alleged that BJP has a “recurrent pattern” of fielding “incompetent” candidates who disappear after their victory. “BJP has been doing this from MCD to Lok Sabha elections, and its blueprint can be seen in the list of BJP candidates released on Saturday — four out of five MPs have been changed in the BJP’s list,” she said.

AAP legislator from Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti — Swaraj’s rival for the New Delhi seat in the general elections — said, “I want to question the BJP about the reason for giving such an important seat to this candidate.”

Hitting back, Swaraj said, “I would like to ask the AAP — why have you fielded a candidate who was beaten up by his own cadre in Rajendra Nagar yesterday (Saturday)? They have named a candidate who is not liked by his own party members. They can put allegations against us but people will give them a reply in the elections.”