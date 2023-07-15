Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi floods: Special needs school kids safely rescued

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 15, 2023 12:48 AM IST

A staff member said they had to quickly evacuate the students because the water suddenly filled up in the campus premises

A Delhi government-run school for the visually impaired in north Delhi’s Kingsway Camp was flooded on Friday, forcing the school authorities and the police to rescue around 100 blind students from the campus. The school is located on Banda Bahadur Marg which connects GTB Nagar Metro station with Outer Ring Road.

NDRF personnel rescue people on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
The main entrance to the school building had over knee-deep water which spread all around the campus, and at least two members of the staff said close to waist-deep accumulated on campus.

“I am scared. We heard that the campus has been flooded. Thank God, I have been brought out with other students,” said a student who did not share his name.

"The school staff, including police personnel were engaged in rescue efforts. All students were safely taken out of the school," said a staff, who added that police assistance was sought as soon as they noticed flooding.

The students were later shifted in two buses to another facility in Mundka, said an official.

“Many students were taken away by their parents, and the rest nearly 100 were shifted to a facility in Mundka,” said an official who was moving around with a list of students being shifted from Kingsway Camp.

Senior government officials did not confirm the total number of students registered at the school. District Magistrate (North) R Menaka did not respond to questions regarding the rescue.

Sign out