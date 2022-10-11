Blueprint for setting up electronic city in Delhi’s Baprola ready

Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC), the state government’s think tank, on Tuesday submitted a blueprint for an electronic city in Baprola with multiple recommendations to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Jasmine Shah, DDC vice-chairperson, said the blueprint makes detailed recommendations for developing a world-class electronic city on 81 acres of land in Baprola and proposes a dedicated Delhi Electronics System Design, Manufacturing, and Refurbishment (ESDMR) Policy 2022–27 to make Delhi the preferred destination for top electronics design, manufacturing, and refurbishment companies globally.

The recommendations include providing a short setup time to enable commercial production to start as soon as possible; affordable lease rentals; low cost of production by providing subsidy on labour costs; ease of doing business by eliminating red tape and unnecessary bureaucracy; and policy stability by ensuring that there is no sudden change in policy direction.

According to Sisodia, Delhi already offers several advantages like significant local electronics consumption demand, excellent transport, logistics and distribution networks, and skilled human resources. “Through the upcoming Delhi ESDMR policy, we will be able to encourage foreign and domestic companies in the electronics industry to set up new research, design, manufacturing and service centers in Delhi. This is sure to create a positive impact on Delhi’s economy and job creation,” said Sisodia.

In its Budget 2022-23, the Delhi government announced that it will set up an electronic city to boost employment (create around 80,000 additional jobs) and promote electronics manufacturing. DDC recommended that infrastructure for the electronic city be developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model wherein the Delhi government partner with a real estate developer to develop, manage, and maintain the city. With the completion of the Urban Extension Roadway-II, Delhi’s electronic city at Baprola will be around 20 minutes away from the Delhi airport as well as major national highways such as NH-1, NH-10, NH-8, and NH-2, the DDC official said.

DDC also recommended that an electronic research and design facility be established in Delhi to house global independent design houses, start-ups and original design manufacturers to help build a complete electronics value chain from research and design, manufacturing, and refurbishment to repairs/after-sale services within Delhi, the official quoted above said.

Meanwhile, industy stakeholders said the blueprint has been prepared with inputs from them and the idea would be beneficial in several ways.

“The electronic city will attract companies from design and manufacturing to repair, which will create jobs. Delhi used to be a good electronics location 25 years ago. The government is planning to put out readymade facilities like ‘plug and play’, which means that the government will develop sites which can be given on lease to the companies.This model is very successful in several foreign countries,” said Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder of HCL and founder, Electronic Products Innovation Consortium.

Amrit Manwani, former president of the Electronic Industries Association of India, said: “The electronic city has a high potential. Electronic manufacturing does not require too much space. The products are usually tiny. The companies may be attracted to set up their facilities in Delhi because electronic products can be easily shipped by air and with the Jewar Airport and IGI Airport close by, it may attract more industries.”