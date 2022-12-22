Home / Cities / Delhi News / B’luru techie dies by suicide: Police

B’luru techie dies by suicide: Police

“On Monday, he left for office and parked his car near the Mahalakshmi Layout Park. Later, he was found unconscious in the car,” said deputy commissioner of police (North division) Vinayak Patil.

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

A 52-year-old software engineer, who was suffering from a heart-related ailment, allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru, police officers said.

The techie was a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout in the city and was working with a private firm, police said, adding that the incident occurred near the Kurubarahalli junction in North Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.

Police said the man was carrying a cylinder of nitrogen oxide in his car and prima facie it appears that he died after inhaling the toxic gas.

On receiving information, the Mahalakshmi Layout police rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital in the same car, the officer said. However, he was declared brought dead by the hospital.

The police informed the man’s family about the incident. “He was suffering from some health issues and had shared about having suicidal thoughts with his wife and other family members,” said the DCP.

An unnatural death report (UDR) for suicide has been registered by the Mahalakshmi Layout police, said the officer cited above.

