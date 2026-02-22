Bodies of woman, 6-year-old daughter found in bedbox in south Delhi

New Delhi: The bodies of a 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were found stuffed inside the bed box at their house in Ali Vihar near south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar late Friday night, police said on Saturday. Police said a case has been registered (Photo for representation)

According to police, the initial inquiry suggested that 35-year-old Deen Dayal, nephew of the woman’s husband, was suspected to be behind the incident. Dayal lived in the same building and is currently absconding. He is suspected of strangling and smothering the mother-daughter duo, police said.

Although the motive behind the two murders was yet to be ascertained, initial investigation and local enquiry revealed that the suspect allegedly sought a relationship with the woman, identified as Jyoti, officials said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said that around 10.30pm on Friday, the Sarita Vihar police station received a call reporting the discovery of the two bodies.

“The woman’s husband, Sudharshan, works at a printing press and was at his workplace at the time of the crime. He returned home at night to find his wife and daughter missing. He searched the house and found their bodies inside the bedbox. Both were rushed to AIIMS hospital, where the attending doctors declared them dead,” said DCP Tiwari.

“While initial medical examinations showed no obvious external wounds, the preliminary autopsy report indicated the cause of death as strangulation and smothering. The final report is pending,” said Tiwari

“We have registered a case of murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sarita Vihar police station. During the preliminary probe, Dayal, an accountant by profession, emerged as the prime suspect. Raids are being conducted to nab him,” the DCP added.