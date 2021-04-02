Body of a woman found in Mangolpuri, while a man is found killed in Narela in two separate cases

Two persons, including a 26-year-old woman, were found murdered in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri and Narela between Thursday and Friday. Police said the two murders are not connected, but in both cases, the prime suspects were known to the victims and are currently on the run.

In the woman’s murder, the prime suspect is her live-in partner, the police said. In the other case, the brother-in-law of the 36-year-old dead man is the suspect, police said, adding that the motive in both the cases is unclear.

According to police, at 10.52am on Friday, the police received a call regarding the discovery of a woman’s body in her rented room, on the fourth floor of a building in Mangolpuri. A team reached there and found that the woman’s two children –aged 6 and 4 – were sitting next to the body. There were injury marks on the woman’s head and the right side of the face. She was identified as Jyoti alias Soni, said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parvinder Singh.

Through local inquiry, the DCP said the police learnt that Jyoti had shifted to the rented room a few days ago with her live-in partner Shiva Sharma, a carpenter. She was separated from her husband, the police said.

“Prime facie, it seems that the woman had a fight with Sharma on Wednesday night and he hit her on the face and head. She suffered injuries and started bleeding and Sharma fled, after locking the main door leading to the staircase,” said DCP Singh. In the morning, the children were calling out to people from the fourth floor window, asking for help. That was when the body was discovered, the DCP said.

“Efforts are on to nab Sharma,” he added.

Nearly 24 hours before the woman’s body was found, the body of a 36-year-old man, with the face burnt, was found at a vacant DSIIDC flat in north Delhi’s Bhorgarh near Narela, the police said.

Police identified the deceased as Karan Kumar from Kanjhawala and a murder case has been registered. Police are conducting searches to arrest the man’s brother-in-law, Panna Ram.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said Kumar’s relatives discovered his body at the vacant second floor flat on Thursday morning and informed the police. Kumar was missing since March 31 and a complaint in this regard was already lodged with the police.

“There were injury marks on the man’s neck and hands; his face was burnt, probably to mask his identity. However, relatives who were present at the spot identified the body as that of Karan Kumar,” the DCP said.

In his statement, Kumar’s nephew Vicky told the police that his uncle left home around 11am on March 31, purportedly to meet Panna Ram. But when Kumar did not return home, the family met Panna Ram, who claimed that Kumar had not met him.

However, Panna Ram had an injury in his leg and he asked Kumar’s family members to search for him at the DSIIDC flats. “Panna Ram became the prime suspect after Kumar’s body was found in one of the flats and he has been on the run since then,” said a police officer, asking not to be named.