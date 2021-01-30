Border closure, Beating Retreat hit traffic movement in city
Closure of several borders points of the city, coupled with traffic restrictions for the Beating Retreat ceremony, led to chaos on the city’s roads on Friday, with long traffic jams being reported from various parts.
Commuters took to social media to express their displeasure as they waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic in many arterial roads, with no sign of traffic police officers to direct them through diversions.
On Friday, Singhu, Saboli and Ghazipur borders remained closed for traffic movement.
In a traffic advisory, Delhi traffic police on Friday warned commuters that traffic was expected to stay heavy on the Ghazipur border because of intensifying farmers’ protests at the Uttar Pradesh gate in Ghaziabad.
“The Ghazipur border is closed for traffic from both sides. Traffic is diverted from road number-56, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta, please avoid National Highway- 9 and National Highway-24. Commuters are requested to take alternate routes via Chilla, DND (Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway), Apsara, Bhopura and Loni borders,” the traffic advisory read.
The closure led to massive traffic snarls on the Noida Link Road, Ashram crossing, Vikas Marg, ITO intersection, Sarai Kale Khan, Barapullah, Pragati Maidan, Bhairon Marg, Chanakya Puri, Sarojini Nagar, Moto Bagh and Lajpat Nagar.
The traffic situation in central and east Delhi was made worse by diversions enforced because of the Beating Retreat ceremony.
Vehicular movement was restricted on Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and C-hexagon, Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, the advisory said. Traffic was also not allowed on the Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg and Sunehri Masjid roundabouts towards Vijay Chowk.
