Boy dies by suicide at PG, Delhi cops cite poor Class 12 board performance

A 16-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide at his paying guest accommodation in Laxmi Nagar, east Delhi, on Monday, police said, adding that his family suspects he took the step due to failing in two subjects in his Class 12 board examinations. However, no suicide note was found, they said. The boy hanged to death from a ceiling fan in his room, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A senior police officer said the boy was from Uttar Pradesh and he came to Delhi on April 1 to prepare for competitive exams as he wanted to pursue engineering. “We received the information around 4.30pm from the PG owner. They said that the boy hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his room,” the officer said.

Police took the boy to a hospital in the vicinity, where he was declared dead. “The Class 12 results were announced in the morning and he failed mathematics and chemistry,” the officer said.

The officer said the boy came to Delhi after taking his Class 12 exams in Uttar Pradesh. His father is a private school teacher in Etawah and mother, a homemaker.

The 45-year-old father told HT: “He didn’t inform anyone at all. He didn’t call us to tell us about his results. We would have consoled him to make him feel better. He might not have taken this step.”

“He was our only son. His mother was inconsolable back home. We would have supported him but he didn’t give us a chance,” the father said.

CBSE, in a statement on Monday, said that they were commencing their free psychological counselling round-the-clock for a week to assist students and parents in “dealing with common psychological challenges associated with exams and results”. They urged students and parents to dial 1800-11-8004 for telecounselling help to address results-related stress or anxiety.