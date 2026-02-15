New Delhi, A boy was allegedly stabbed to death by another during a quarrel over a cap while another juvenile held him down in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Sunday. Boy stabs 'friend' dead while another restrains him in Delhi's Rohini; absconds

The accused minors also allegedly coerced the victim into concealing the incident and passing off the injury as an accidental fall, they added.

The case surfaced after the injured boy was admitted to BSA Hospital on February 11 and initially told doctors that he had fallen onto an iron rod from the roof of his house, an official said.

The boy succumbed to his injuries on February 13 and a postmortem examination conducted the following day revealed that the wound had been inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, pointing to homicide, the official said, adding that a case was subsequently registered under relevant provisions at Vijay Vihar police station.

During investigation, police apprehended one juvenile, who revealed that he was friends with the victim and another boy, who was also allegedly involved in the incident.

The victim and the other accused lived in the same building in Vijay Vihar.

On February 11, the three were sitting on a rooftop when the other boy snatched the victim's cap and refused to return it, leading to an argument. During the quarrel, the accused allegedly asked the apprehended juvenile to restrain the victim while he stabbed him.

Police said the two then threatened the injured minor not to reveal the incident and claim he had been hurt after falling on an iron rod, assuring him they would arrange treatment. Out of fear, the victim initially told his family the same.

The other juvenile is allegedly absconding with his family, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Crime and forensics teams have inspected the scene and collected evidence, police said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

