Brother of espionage accused held over SIM supply to Pakistan: Delhi Police

Delhi Police’s special cell on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Deeg in a case related to an alleged spying network run in India by the Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs), officers said. Police said that interrogation of the arrested brothers may lead to arrests of more Indians who were part of the alleged spying network. (Representational image)

The arrested accused, Mohammad Hasin, is the brother of Mohammad Kasim,34, a cleric who was nabbed earlier this week on charges of espionage and sending pre-activated Indian SIM cards to Pakistan, police said.

Hasin was absconding since Kasim’s arrest in the Official Secret Act (OSA) case that was registered earlier this week at the special cell police station. Police said that interrogation of the arrested brothers may lead to arrests of more Indians who were part of the alleged spying network.

“In August 2024, Hasin sent some Indian SIM cards to Pakistan through Kasim. One of the SIM cards was in his name, and the same was used by the PIOs. Hasin revealed that he sent pictures of sensitive Indian Army establishments to PIOs and received money in return. He also provided them with the One-Time Password (OTP) to activate WhatsApp in Pakistan,” a statement by the special cell read.

Police said Hasin was produced before court and his custody was secured for an in-depth investigation regarding his network of espionage across the country. The mobile phones seized from Hasin and Kasim were sent to Delhi’s forensic lab to retrieve deleted data.