Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brother of espionage accused held over SIM supply to Pakistan: Delhi Police

ByKarn Pratap Singh
May 31, 2025 11:30 PM IST

The arrested accused, Mohammad Hasin, is the brother of Mohammad Kasim, 34, a cleric who was nabbed earlier this week

Delhi Police’s special cell on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Deeg in a case related to an alleged spying network run in India by the Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs), officers said.

Police said that interrogation of the arrested brothers may lead to arrests of more Indians who were part of the alleged spying network. (Representational image)
Police said that interrogation of the arrested brothers may lead to arrests of more Indians who were part of the alleged spying network. (Representational image)

The arrested accused, Mohammad Hasin, is the brother of Mohammad Kasim,34, a cleric who was nabbed earlier this week on charges of espionage and sending pre-activated Indian SIM cards to Pakistan, police said.

Hasin was absconding since Kasim’s arrest in the Official Secret Act (OSA) case that was registered earlier this week at the special cell police station. Police said that interrogation of the arrested brothers may lead to arrests of more Indians who were part of the alleged spying network.

“In August 2024, Hasin sent some Indian SIM cards to Pakistan through Kasim. One of the SIM cards was in his name, and the same was used by the PIOs. Hasin revealed that he sent pictures of sensitive Indian Army establishments to PIOs and received money in return. He also provided them with the One-Time Password (OTP) to activate WhatsApp in Pakistan,” a statement by the special cell read.

Police said Hasin was produced before court and his custody was secured for an in-depth investigation regarding his network of espionage across the country. The mobile phones seized from Hasin and Kasim were sent to Delhi’s forensic lab to retrieve deleted data.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Brother of espionage accused held over SIM supply to Pakistan: Delhi Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On