Brothers arrested for extortion plot targeting friend in Delhi

Two men decided to extort ₹80 lakh from their common friend by staging a gang threat to his wife and son, police said on Saturday, adding that the two were arrested. Police identified Rohit Nagpal as the prime suspect through human and technical intelligence. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Rohit Nagpal (35) and his younger brother Sagar (30). The victim, who is the complainant in the case, was identified as Rohit Chauhan (35).

Chauhan told police that he received a courier on May 13, which included photographs of his wife and son, two empty cartridges, and a letter demanding a large sum in US dollars. The letter threatened harm to his family if the payment was not made.

Chauhan approached the Punjabi Bagh police station, after which a case was registered and an investigation was taken up.

Police identified Rohit Nagpal as the prime suspect through human and technical intelligence. They questioned Nagpal, who allegedly confessed to orchestrating the plan alongside his brother Sagar.

Nagpal allegedly said that he had lost significant money in his artificial jewellery and silver ornaments business and was under severe financial distress, police said. “Struggling to repay loans totaling ₹80 lakh, the brothers devised a plan to extort money by staging a fake gang threat. They acquired empty cartridges from an arms dealer, gathered personal details about Chauhan’s family, and sent the threatening courier to create panic,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer. The two were arrested, police said.

Police have recovered mobile phones, a laptop, and a scooter used in the commission of the crime. Both accused are residents of Rajan Babu Road, Adarsh Nagar, Delhi. Rohit is a graduate from IGNOU (2013), while Sagar has studied up to a BCA from IP University, police said.