delhi news

BSES discoms to procure 510 MW green energy to power Delhi

Reliance Infrastructure-led BSES Delhi discoms have signed contracts with Solar Energy Corp of India (SECI) to procure 510MW of solar and hybrid power (a mix of solar and wind power) at 2
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 11:44 PM IST

Reliance Infrastructure-led BSES Delhi discoms have signed contracts with Solar Energy Corp of India (SECI) to procure 510MW of solar and hybrid power (a mix of solar and wind power) at 2.44 per unit and 2.48 per unit, respectively, the company said on Tuesday.

The cost of power in these contracts is much lower than that of power procured from major thermal or gas-based power plants around Delhi. “This is not only one of the lowest tariffs for renewable energy, but is also priced substantially lower than the average cost of power purchase agreements in general, which are around 5.5 per unit. Another major benefit is that a prudent mix of wind and solar power in BSES’s power portfolio will be helpful in effectively meeting Delhi’s power demand,” a BSES spokesperson said.

Hybrid power is a bundled mix of solar and wind power, wherein one component is at least 33% of the contracted capacity. In hybrid power, both sources of power are co-located and the pooled power is put into the system at the same point. One of the biggest advantages of hybrid power is the optimum cost utilisation of the power evacuation network and loading of transmission lines as solar power is primarily a day phenomenon and wind, round-the-clock.

While solar power will help the discom meet the day’s peak demand, the wind power, sourced from coastal areas, will cater to the night-time peak demand.

The contracts have been inked for a period of 25 years. The solar and hybrid power is expected to be available to Reliance Infrastructure led BSES discoms 18 months after the signing of the agreement at a very competitive tariff of 2.44 per unit for solar and 2.48 per unit for hybrid (including SECI’s trading margin), determined through an e-auction.

