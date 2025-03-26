Budget unveils major plans to infuse life into the Yamuna

In a determined effort to restore one of India’s most iconic rivers, chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious roadmap to clean up the Yamuna in her maiden budget. The plan, a cornerstone of the government’s environmental agenda, will see the establishment of 40 decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) along the river’s course, with ₹500 crore allocated for new DSTPs and another ₹500 crore to upgrade existing ones. Near the Yamuna’s Nigambodh Ghat on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

In her budget speech, Gupta said modern machinery such as trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredge utilities will be procured with an additional allocation of ₹40 crore, while a focused ₹200 crore will be dedicated to the conversion and interception of the Najafgarh drain, a major conduit of sewage and effluents into the Yamuna.

“Cleaning of Yamuna ji is an important part of our manifesto and is one of the main priorities of this budget. Yamuna is a flowing lifeline in the fabric of Indian civilization. But unfortunately, the previous governments completely failed to clean it. Now our government is going to take decisive steps so that Yamuna can be made clean and pure again,” Gupta declared, emphasising that the renewed focus on the river marks a decisive break from past neglect by previous governments.

Parallel to the Yamuna clean-up, the Delhi government has committed a combined total of ₹9,000 crore to overhaul the city’s water and sanitation infrastructure. Recognising that modern, scientific management is essential to meet international standards, the government is also seeking ₹2,000 crore in additional financial assistance from the Union government.

This broader initiative encompasses extensive upgrades to water supply systems and sewerage networks, including major investments in replacing aging sewer lines and enhancing the overall efficiency of Delhi’s water management. These measures are intended to ensure uninterrupted, affordable water for residents while transforming the city’s water and sanitation framework into a model of sustainability and innovation, the chief minister said.

Gupta stressed that elevating Delhi’s water and sewage infrastructure to international standards will require a significant infusion of funds.

“We believe more assistance will be required to bring Delhi’s water and sewage infrastructure in line with international standards. Therefore, we will seek financial assistance of ₹2,000 crore from the Government of India,” she said, adding that the Delhi government is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives such as the Sabarmati River Front and Namami Gange.

“We are committed to making Delhi’s water management modern, scientific, and sustainable,” said Gupta. She added that ₹40 crore will be allocated for procuring essential equipment—such as trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredge utility machines—to clean the Yamuna.

“The indifference of previous governments did not quench the thirst of Delhi; it only deepened the water crisis. Vows were taken to save Yamuna ji, but it was turned into a drain of filth,” she said, sharply criticising the alleged inaction of the previous administration.

The deteriorating water quality of the Yamuna was a major electoral issue ahead of the state elections in February, with the then Delhi chief minister even accusing Haryana of ”poisoning” the river.

The latest water quality report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee from February paints a grim picture: faecal coliform levels at Asgarpur—the point where the river exits Delhi—soared to 16 million units per 100 millilitres, a figure 6,400 times the Central Pollution Control Board’s permissible limit of 2,500 units/100 ml and the highest since December 2020. Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels at the river’s exit were recorded at 72 mg/l, 24 times the safe threshold, indicating severe stress on aquatic life, the report said.

Yamuna activist Bhim Singh Rawat, from the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), cautioned that the success of the budget’s ambitious plans hinges on effective implementation.

“The budget missed a key aspect – on how this treated wastewater will be used. Also, while a lot of funds are being allocated for STPs and drains, these are promises even previous governments have made. Funds have never been an issue, but rather implementation on the ground,” Rawat said.