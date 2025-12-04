Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
Burst water line floods Yamuna Vihar, triggers jams on Wazirabad Road

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 04:54 am IST

Repair work on a damaged water supply pipeline in east Delhi caused heavy traffic on Wazirabad Road; commuters are advised to avoid the area until Thursday.

The damage to a major water supply pipeline and the ensuing repair work in east Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar triggered heavy traffic snarls on Wazirabad Road and inundated nearby areas. Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory urging commuters to avoid the stretch between Loni Gol Chakkar and Khajuri Khas Chowk.

Motorists wade through an inundated stretch in Yamuna Vihar on Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
To ease pressure on the main corridor, traffic was diverted towards Durgapuri Chowk. The advisory said commuters were being routed via Road No. 66 from Maujpur Chowk to Seelampur T-point, and from Loni Gol Chakkar towards Durgapuri Chowk before proceeding to either Shahdara flyover or Maujpur, depending on their destination.

The Delhi Jal Board said repair work would be completed by Thursday. “Work of repairing the 1,200mm diameter delivery/distribution main is progressing next to the Yamuna Vihar Metro station. The tunnel boring machine needs to be extricated following the repair of the damaged water line that passes between the Metro piles. Supply is likely to be restored by Thursday 7pm,” the water utility said.

Traffic police said teams had been deployed to manage vehicles across affected intersections. “Barricades, diversions, and manual regulations are in place to ensure smoother passage and minimise delays. Motorists are advised to check traffic updates before starting. Avoid the Wazirabad Road stretch on Thursday, if not essential,” the statement added.

AI Summary AI Summary

A major water supply pipeline repair in east Delhi's Yamuna Vihar has caused significant traffic disruptions on Wazirabad Road, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police to advise commuters to avoid the area. Traffic has been diverted to alleviate congestion, with expected repairs completed by Thursday evening. The Delhi Jal Board is working on restoring water supply by 7 PM.