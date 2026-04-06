Bus mows down 19-yr-old in Azadpur

A 19-year-old man died after mowed down by bus in north Delhi’s Azadpur, police said on Sunday. The driver fled from the spot in the vehicle after the accident and is currently absconding. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place around 5:30pm on Sunday. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav identified the victim as Akash (one name), a resident of Sahipur village in Shalimar Bagh.

The DCP said in a statement that it was a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus.

After receiving a PCR call, when a police team reached the spot, they found Akash to be critically injured. He was declared dead at the scene, police said.

A crime team has inspected the site and collected evidence. The body has been shifted to the mortuary at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital for preservation and post-mortem examination. The victim’s family has been informed, police said.

According to investigators, the bus involved in the accident fled the spot immediately after the incident. Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and its driver with the help of CCTV footage from the area, police said.

Police said a case is being registered on charges of causing death by negligence and further probe is underway.

“Teams are scanning footage from nearby cameras to reconstruct the sequence of events and ascertain whether overspeeding or negligence led to the fatal accident,” a police officer said.

DTC did not respond to HT’s messages and calls, asking for comment.