The State Election Commission (SEC) of Delhi has kicked off preparations for the upcoming by-elections for the 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCC), which are likely to be held later this year, government officials said on Saturday. Bypolls for 12 MCD seats likely later this yr, SEC begins prep

These seats fell vacant earlier this year after several councillors were elected as members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) while the Dwarka-B seat was vacated after Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected as the Member of Parliament last year . While the dates for the election have not been announced yet, officials aware of the developments said the polls are expected in November or early-December this year.

The wards where bypolls will be held include Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash, and Vinod Nagar.

Further, the commission said electoral rolls of the corresponding assembly constituencies have been adopted, as per Section 7(E) of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. The qualifying date for these rolls has been set as January 1, 2025.

“All supplements prepared up to the last date for filing nominations shall form part of the electoral rolls for the by-elections,” the SEC said in a statement.

Returning officers for the 12 wards have been directed to finalise polling stations by October 13 based on electoral rolls provided by the Election Commission of India through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi.

The commission has also begun coordination meetings with key officials, including district election officers (DEOs), general observers, and returning officers (ROs). Expenditure observers will also be deployed to ensure transparency and adherence to the Model Code of Conduct once the election schedule is announced. Intensive training sessions for election personnel, including IT staff, are currently underway, the statement by SEC added.

“In a move aimed at improving accessibility and voter convenience, the SEC will offer digital facilities for persons with disabilities and senior citizens. Through the Nigam Chunav Delhi mobile app, voters can request a wheelchair, assistance or even pick-up and drop facilities on polling day,” the statement mentioned.

To streamline administrative processes, the commission is also set to launch a single window permission portal for campaign activities.

The SEC has also been holding coordination meetings with government departments, autonomous bodies, and commissions to assess preparedness for the polls. A meeting was held with the Delhi Police commissioner to review the law and order situation and security deployment for polling day. Another meeting with the chief secretary of Delhi is scheduled in the coming days to ensure seamless arrangements for the conduct of the elections.