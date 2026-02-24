C Rajagopalachari’s bust unveiled at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the unveiling of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari’s bust at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the bust of British architect Edwin Lutyens previously stood, calling it an “important act of mental decolonisation” in a message conveyed during the first-ever Rajaji Utsav celebration at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. President Droupadi Murmu pays respect to Chakravarti Rajagopalachari (ANI)

“Every act that frees our nation from a colonial approach economically, culturally, and mentally is a tribute to leaders like Rajaji,” said the Prime Minister in the message read out by culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in his absence. He had mentioned this in his monthly Mann ki Baat on Sunday.

C Rajagopalachari, commonly known as Rajaji, was a prominent figure in India’s struggle for Independence and was a notable aide of Mahatma Gandhi. He founded the Swatantra Party and served as the last Governor-General of India in 1950. On Sunday, the Prime Minister announced that February 23 would be celebrated as Rajaji Utsav at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to honour his legacy.

The event commenced with attendees rising to sing the six-stanza version of the national song Vande Mataram, followed by the national anthem, in accordance with recent government guidelines. President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, along with several Union ministers and members of Rajaji’s family, were present on the occasion.

Modi said that owing to their close association during the Independence struggle, Rajaji’s bust also stands opposite to Mahatma Gandhi’s bust.

He praised President Murmu for the initiatives undertaken to decolonise the Rashtrapati Bhavan during her tenure.

Modi said that, beyond the political and economic sphere, sovereignty is essential in the country’s cultural spheres. “Civilizational self-confidence is being built by using modern innovations to celebrate ancient heritage. The replacement of colonial era paintings and artefacts with works rooted in India’s own artistic traditions is a noteworthy step,” he said.

The PM also emphasised the need for nomenclature to come from our “civilizational vocabulary,” praising the renaming of landmarks in the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex – Gantantra Mandap (formerly Durbar Hall), Ashoka Mandap (previously known as Ashok Hall), and Amrit Udyan (formerly Mughal Gardens).

‘India’s son recognition’

Vice President Radhakrishnan emphasised that the government’s efforts towards decolonisation were comprehensive. “India’s movement away from colonial influence is not a single event. It is an ongoing transformation in governance, law, educational culture and national identity,” he said. Praising Rajaji Utsav, he called it the rightful recognition of India’s son.

President Murmu said that visitors would now become aware of Rajaji’s contributions to the Independence struggle. “Our country’s emphasis on swadeshi and atmanirbharta (self-reliance) takes forward the idea of swaraj as described by Rajaji,” she added.

The President also emphasised that the doors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan were open to the public. “During colonial rule, maintaining distance from the public was a known practice of the British, but in our own Independent country, connecting people with democracy is our principle,” she declared. She said that Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad and Rashtrapati Niketan in Dehradun are sites for work in the national interest and attract many visitors. “The Rashtapati Udhan is also being developed in Dehradun, which would be open to citizens,” she added.