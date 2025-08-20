The Delhi government in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved a hike in the monthly stipend of government hospital nursing interns from ₹500 to ₹13,150. This was the first revision in their salaries in the past 27 years, government functionaries said. Cabinet approves stipend hike for nursing interns

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the government has increased the stipend for nursing interns, raising it nearly 27-fold. “Delhi government has always prioritised medical and nursing services. The decision applies to all three government nursing colleges in Delhi. The monthly stipend for nursing interns has now been increased from ₹500 to ₹13,150. This long-awaited decision ensures that nursing interns are financially empowered during their training,” she added.

The hike has been announced with immediate effect and applies to all eligible nursing interns for the duration of their internship, a government’s statement mentioned. There are three nursing colleges in the city under Delhi government — in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

“Whether it is caring for patients in hospitals, providing emergency services under challenging conditions, or assisting vulnerable sections of society in health camps, nurses consistently perform their duties with complete dedication. The government aims to provide young professionals pursuing nursing with proper support and recognition during their training,” the CM added.

Health minister Pankaj Kumar said the previous administrations had not taken such a step. “Nursing interns, during their six-month internship, bridge the gap between academic education and practical healthcare services through hard work. The revised stipend will not only strengthen them financially but also enhance their morale and enthusiasm,” he added.