Calls for ‘double engine govt’ at Delhi BJP meet

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now needs to start working for the 2025 Delhi assembly elections to bring a double-engine government to the Capital, Union minister Piyush Goyal said while addressing the state executive meeting of the Delhi BJP at JLN Stadium on Sunday.

Goyal said that those who make “false promises, spread confusion and form alliances for selfish reasons” need to be uprooted from Delhi. The Delhi government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), does not allow the central government’s plans to be implemented in the Capital, he added.

“The central government’s plans are not implemented in Delhi. Currently, schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, are not implemented due to the local government’s reluctance. However, in other states where the central government has worked, development has been evident. From basic infrastructure to slum development and other initiatives, the BJP government has worked tirelessly. We need to start working hard now for the 2025 assembly elections to bring a double-engine government to Delhi, enabling continuous development,” Goyal said.

HT reached out to the Delhi government, but did not get any response to request for comment.

The Union minister was the chief speaker of the day-long special state executive meeting, which was chaired by Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva, and during which all the party MPs presented their development work road maps. BJP also held an exhibition in the stadium premises showcasing BJP governments’ achievements over the last 10 years and the “struggles of Delhi’s workers over the past 18 months.”

Goyal also congratulated the Delhi BJP for winning all the seven seats in the Capital in the Lok Sabha elections. The minister added, “I hope that the same effort that contributed to winning all the seats in the Lok Sabha will be seen in the assembly elections. We will build a government that will transform Delhi.” He alleged that the AAP government has wasted taxpayers’ money on advertisements and other unnecessary expenses. “A government deprived of development and ideas has been reduced to just advertising,” he added.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the Delhi election was a coalition of two failed parties who fought together for their selfish interests, and that is why their defeat matters. “The people of Delhi have shown that they stand with the right, not with the corrupt. There is a government in Delhi that is only playing the game of bail from jail,” he added.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi in the concluding speech said that in the Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition’s biggest weapon in Delhi was confusion. “But the people of Delhi have seen so much confusion in the last 10 years that they are now capable of responding to it correctly. The Opposition needs to show off, but we don’t. We will just keep doing our work.”