BJP slams AAP govt over monsoon preparedness claim: ‘They sold Delhi Jal Board to tanker mafia’

Delhi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal government over monsoon preparedness in the capital.



“Delhi Water Minister is lying...They sold the Delhi Jal Board to the tanker mafia...The drains were not cleaned...There is a possibility of a flood and she (Atishi) is saying that they are prepared, they will find out in the coming days,” Sachdeva told ANI on Delhi water minister Atishi's statement of her government being prepared to tackle the flood-like situation in the city.



“Delhi Water Minister (Atishi) is lying. Earlier, their (AAP) leaders had claimed that they had cleaned all the drains of Delhi but after just two hours of rainfall, there was waterlogging in the city and 11 people lost their lives. Now, she (Atishi) is claiming that they have made arrangements for flood, but I want to tell them that lies cannot work every time. They have only looted Delhi and people are fed up with them,” he told news agency PTI.



“We took the stake of the preparations of Delhi govt and all the concerned departments regarding flood relief and flood control. We hope that the flood situation doesn't occur in Delhi. But, if the level of water in Yamuna rises, Delhi govt is ready to deal with that,” Atishi had said in a press conference.



“Last year, Delhi saw the highest recorded level of Yamuna. In 2023, Yamuna reached well above the danger mark at 208.66 metre. Since last year, people living near Yamuna faced a lot of hardships, so the Delhi government is preparing to deal with any such situation,” she added.



“A 24/7 control room related to flood has been formed under the leadership of DM East. This flood control room will have people from all the concerned departments deployed there,” the AAP minister said.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses a press conference regarding flood control in the national capital during the monsoon season in New Delhi on Friday.(PTI)