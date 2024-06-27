 ‘Those who cursed the MCD’: BJP slams AAP on waterlogging in Delhi after rain - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
‘Those who cursed the MCD’: BJP slams AAP on waterlogging in Delhi after rain

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2024 07:12 PM IST

BJP alleged that around only 150 out of the 700 drains in Delhi were desilted by AAP government with monsoon at the threshold

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government of failing to desilt drains in the city with several parts of the road being waterlogged following light rains.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva called it a ‘misfortune’ that Dehi has to deal with such waterlogging issues every monsoon season.(HT File Photo)
BJP alleged that only 150 out of the 700 drains were removed of silt in the city, reported PTI.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP government of being the least concerned about the well-being of Delhi people.

He also pointed out that the same people who used to blame MCD for civic issues are the ones running it currently.

He said, “Those (AAP) who used to curse the MCD earlier for all the civic problems are now themselves ruling the civic body and they can not have the excuse that they are powerless.”

Addressing a press conference, Sachdeva labelled it a ‘misfortune’ that Delhi has to deal with such waterlogging issues every monsoon season. He also showed multiple clips of inundated roads in the press conference, reported PTI.

Sachdeva said that apart from the 150 drains that have been cleaned, the rest are filled with silt, reported PTI.

He also pointed out the irony that a day before Delhi was facing water scarcity but now it is flooded.

"We had over a week ago said that desilting of drains was not done because the chief minister is in jail and the entire AAP government was taking rounds of the courts for his bail while the water minister was indulging in the drama of hunger strike over water scarcity," Sachdeva added.

Sachdeva also warned that if the drains are not cleaned immediately, the situation is set to be worse in the rainy season.

Sachdeva said, with a delayed monsoon, government agencies like MCD and PWD under AAP had enough time to fix the drains.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

News / Cities / ‘Those who cursed the MCD’: BJP slams AAP on waterlogging in Delhi after rain
