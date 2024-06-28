Delhi rain hits 88-year high in June rainfall; IMD forecasts more to come | 10 Updates

Delhiites woke up to a rain-devastated city on Friday. Many parts of the city were flooded, with water entering homes and submerging vehicles, causing kilometres-long traffic jams. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning have affected several areas of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram since Thursday. Delhi rain: A woman carries a dog as she wades through a severely waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Ishant)

Here are the latest updates on Delhi rain | Top 10

• Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena held an emergency meeting to address heavy rain and waterlogging in the city and discussed the “lack of preparedness and response systems”. The LG directed officials to establish an emergency control room to handle waterlogging reports efficiently.

• The Delhi government also convened an emergency meeting with ministers and relevant department officers. It announced setting up an emergency control room, quick response teams, and dedicated phone numbers to register waterlogging complaints.

• Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu visited Safdarjung and AIIMS hospitals to meet those injured in the Terminal-1 roof collapse at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

• The civil aviation minister announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh for the family of the deceased and ₹3 lakh for each person injured in the incident.

• Due to the roof collapse, flights to and from Terminal 1, which handles domestic flights by IndiGo and SpiceJet, are suspended until further notice, with alternate arrangements being made.

• Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav blamed the waterlogging to clogged drains filled with plastic waste and criticised the Delhi government for inaction despite multiple reminders.

• The heavy rain caused severe traffic jams and waterlogged streets in various areas, including Sarita Vihar, Connaught Place, Palam Airport, and Dhaula Kuan. Entry and exit at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 Metro station were closed, and shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to Terminal 1-IGI Airport was suspended.

• Power supply was disrupted in several parts of Delhi due to technical faults and precautionary shutdowns in waterlogged areas, affecting residents in Dwarka, Jangpura, and Laxmi Nagar.

• According to India Meteorological Department data, 228 mm of rain was recorded in the national capital in the last 24 hours. This is the first time since 1936 that Delhi has received so much rain in a day. Delhi receives 800 mm of rain during the entire monsoon. But in the last 24 hours, about 25 per cent of the entire monsoon rain has occurred.

• The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain with gusty winds for the next seven days.

Delhi weather forecast

• June 29: Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph).

• June 30: Generally cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rain/thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph).

• July 1: Cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thunderstorm.

• July 2: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thunderstorm.

• July 3: Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thunderstorm.

• July 4: Cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thunderstorm.