‘Can’t become vishwa guru unless..’: Kejriwal projects vision for India on I-Day

During his Independence Day speech on Tuesday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal projected a national vision largely based on the “Delhi governance model” and said India cannot become a global leader unless every citizen of the country gets 24x7 uninterrupted electricity supply, quality education and healthcare like the developed countries of the world. “Only speech cannot make India the ‘vishwa guru’ (global leader)..,” Kejriwal said in an indirect dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose government has been talking about making India a ‘vishwa guru’. Kejriwal talked about providing 200 units free electricity to everyone in the country, and said it will cost ₹1.5 lakh crore. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal delivered a 34-minute speech at the Delhi government’ official Independence Day function at Chhatrasal stadium in north Delhi. (PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is one of the prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc, a group of united opposition parties in the country that vows to together challenge the Narendra Modi-led NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in May 2024.

In his 34-minute speech at Chhatrasal stadium in north Delhi, where the Delhi government’ official Independence Day function is held every year, Kejriwal referred to the recent communal violence in Haryana and the ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur to target the Modi government. “Manipur is burning. One community is fighting another community, they are burning each other’s shops, raping each other’s women. In Haryana also, two communities are fighting with each other. In this age of science and technology, if we keep fighting with each other, how will India become a global leader? If India has to become the global leader, then 140 crore people will have to live like a family and team,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi services law has snatched powers of the elected government but despite obstacles in his way, the welfare schemes like free electricity, free bus ride for women, free healthcare services, and free quality education will continue in the Capital, and the Delhi government will continue to fight to get back the rights of the Delhiites.

Also Read |PM Narendra Modi delivers Independence Day speech from ramparts of Red Fort: Full text here

During his speech, Kejriwal dedicated most of his time to explaining with numbers and estimated budgets on how some of the key problems in sectors of power, education, and healthcare can be fixed by weeding out “mismanagement” and “eradicating corruption”, and how this can empower the country to become a global leader.

“We hear that some states have 7-8 hours’ power cuts. I want to ask you which developed country of the world has power cuts. Unless we address the 7-8 hours of power cuts we cannot become a vishwa guru. We will have to provide 24-hour power to the people if we want to become the global leader. India has an installed capacity to produce 4.2 lakh megawatt of electricity. The peak power demand of the country is 2 lakh megawatt. Even then we do not get an uninterrupted power supply. Mismanagement, corruption, and lack of vision are the reasons behind this,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said the two AAP-ruled states (Delhi and Punjab) had a similar situation before the AAP came to power. “In 2014 Delhi had 7-8 hours of power cuts due to mismanagement. Now Delhi has 24x7 power supply; In the last year (since the AAP came to power) Punjab is also getting 24 hours power supply. The country can also get 24 hours power supply if we improve management, and eradicate corruption. It will take 3-4 years to fix the erratic power supply situation in the country. If the existing power plants function at their 100% capacity, power will become cheaper,” Kejriwal said, adding that both Delhi and Punjab provide free electricity up to 200 units per month.

Kejriwal offered two options to the people of the country. “I want to put two options before the country. If we provide 200 units of electricity free to all consumers, it will cost ₹1.5 lakh crore. We read in newspapers that ₹1.5 lakh crore debt of 4 big businessmen has been waived off in the last few years. Whether the electricity of all consumers in the country should be free or 4 businessmen’s debt should be waived off. The country should decide,” Kejriwal said.

The story will be updated when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders respond to Kejriwal’s charges.

Stressing on the role of free quality education in development, Kejriwal said: “The country cannot become a world leader without good education to everyone. In all developed countries students get free quality education. 250 million students go to schools in India out of which 170 million students go to government schools. Except those in Delhi most of the government schools (of the country) are in shambles. India cannot become vishwa guru with 170 million students going to such schools. The central government has planned to transform 14,500 government schools in next five years. India has 1 million government schools. At this pace transforming all schools will take 150 years,” Kejriwal said.

All 1 million government schools of the country can be made world class in five years with ₹6 lakh crore in four years. “I have done all the calculations. It will cost ₹1.25 lakh crore every year. It is not much for India. ₹7.5 lakh crore annually is required to run all these schools. Currently, all the governments together spend ₹7.5 lakh crore on this. If we end corruption, everyone will get good education,” Kejriwal said.

“I want to make all poor, rich. It will happen if the students get good education. Illness makes people poor in our country. All developed countries provide good free healthcare to all citizens. Unless everyone born in this country gets good healthcare, India cannot become the world leader. I have done the calculations. One lakh mohalla clinics can be opened in every village of the country in two years by spending ₹10,000. All district hospitals are in shambles, and machines are not working. Every district hospital can be converted into a 500-bed multi-specialty hospital. It requires ₹1.5 lakh crore. ₹2.5 lakh crore is needed for providing free medicines, tests and healthcare services to all 140 crore people. ₹4 lakh crore is spent by all governments in the country on healthcare, no more money is needed. If mismanagement and corruption are fixed, everyone can get quality healthcare,” said Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM said that these measures (free electricity, healthcare, and education) can provide three safety covers to the people of the country and it will also generate 300 million new jobs. “Delhi has the least inflation in the country because the AAP provides several free services. If people get similar free services in the country, the country will get relief from high inflation. The country has the resources for it, but lacks vision and honesty,” said Kejriwal.

“In the last few years, ₹12 lakh crore debt has been waived off. People of this country need to take a decision whether the government should run for a handful of millionaires or for the welfare of the people. The country currently has too much negativity, it needs positivity to progress,” Kejriwal said.

He also batted for reforms in Goods and Services Tax (GST). “The businessmen of the country are in trouble. The GST is very complicated and is occupying much of their time. The government should take tax from traders in a very simple way,” said Kejriwal, adding that the AAP government in Delhi is working to provide 24x7 tap water to all households, clean the Yamuna, and fix the broken roads.

Kejriwal said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), also ruled by the AAP, has launched a sanitation drive in Delhi. “I want to appeal to all to join the sanitation campaign to make Delhi clean,” he said..