CAQM conducts ‘Operation Clean Air’ in Delhi

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) carried out an inspection on Monday in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area of Delhi under “Operation Clean Air”, officials said on Wednesday. According to officials, the inspection was conducted across major NDMC jurisdictions.

The inspection was undertaken by 11 CAQM flying squads to assess on-ground compliance related to prevention of dumping and burning of municipal solid saste (MSW) and biomass, with a focus on identifying localised sources contributing to air pollution in the region, said officials.

According to officials, the inspection was conducted across major NDMC jurisdictions, including areas such as Chanakyapuri, Sarojini Nagar, Connaught Place, Janpath, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Pragati Maidan, India Gate, among others.

“A total of 54 inspections were conducted across the NDMC area. Biomass and MSW burning instances were observed at 18 locations, while MSW dumping was reported at 35 locations. Biomass burning was primarily noticed near tea stalls, and shops, largely for heating purposes, whereas MSW dumping was found at roadside locations, near collection points and in secluded public spaces, which may potentially lead to open burning if not promptly cleared,” said CAQM in a statement.

Geo-tagged and time-stamped photographic evidence were collected during the inspections and consolidated into a comprehensive inspection report submitted to the commission, officials added.

The Commission stressed on the importance of strengthening waste collection and lifting mechanisms, including effective evening-shift operations, timely lifting of dumped waste and strict adherence to the Solid Waste Management Rules to prevent recurrence of such issues.

Meanwhile, the enforcement task force (ETF) of CAQM also held a meeting on Wednesday to review the inspection and enforcement across the NCR between December 22, 2025 and January 1, 2026.

“Based on the findings, major violations and non-compliances were identified, and necessary corrective actions including issuance of closure directions is being done,” an official said.

According to the commission, a total of 400 road stretches under the jurisdiction of different local authorities like the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and NOIDA authority were inspected for intensity of visible dust, of which 47 stretches were found with high dust levels, 105 with medium dust levels, 151 with low dust levels, while 97 stretches were found with no visible dust.