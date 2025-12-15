CAQM pulls up DDA for high dust levels on roads

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday pulled up the Delhi Development Authority for “recurring negligence” in maintaining roads under its jurisdiction. This followed inspections that flagged high dust levels, waste accumulation, and open burning as part of its ongoing “Operation Clean Air drive” crackdown on road dust, a major pollution contributor. Delhi AQI on Sunday breached the 500-mark (HT photo)

On December 12, 19 inspection teams from CAQM flying squads and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee assessed 136 DDA-maintained road stretches, submitting geotagged and time-stamped photographs. According to the findings, 15 stretches recorded high levels of visible dust, 38 showed moderate dust, 61 had low dust intensity, and 22 had no visible dust.

“The above-stated observations clearly indicate evident gaps and recurring negligence in the upkeep of the concerned stretches. DDA needs to enhance its operational efficiency and take prompt corrective measures through consistent and timely dust mitigation interventions. The agency also needs to deliver improved compliance across all road stretches for solid waste or biomass burning,” the Commission stated. However, CAQM has not fixed any deadlines for the DDA to take action regarding the matter.

Inspectors also flagged poor waste management: municipal solid waste accumulation was observed on 55 road stretches, construction and demolition waste on 53 stretches, and evidence of waste or biomass burning at six locations.

The DDA did not respond to multiple requests for a comment from HT on the allegations.

The Commission directed the DDA to strengthen on-ground interventions, including regular mechanical sweeping, timely disposal of collected dust, proper upkeep of road shoulders and central verges, and wider deployment of water sprinkling and dust suppression systems. It also called for focused action to prevent open burning of waste along all its roads, calling these measures essential for sustained dust reduction and improved air quality.