Car hits Badarpur divider in Delhi, slams into truck; 3 killed

Three people died while four others were severely injured after their allegedly speeding car hit the divider and subsequently rammed into a truck in a head-on collision on Badarpur flyover in south east Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, the Delhi Police said. The mangled remains of the car at the Badarpur police station on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)

The six men and a 17-year-old boy were returning from a wedding in Faridabad in a Maruti Suzuki Alto car when the incident happened. Police said all of them were rushed to the AIIMS trauma center where three of them were declared dead on arrival while the others are undergoing treatment.

The doctors told police that the people were under the influence of alcohol, said deputy commissioner of police (south east) Rajesh Deo, adding that police were waiting for the medical reports. Police said they received a call at 12.40am and the local staff found a mangled Alto on the flyover. It had hit a truck after crossing the divider, police added.

“The impact of the accident was such that all seven people were badly injured. We pulled them out and sent them to the hospital. All victims are residents of the Sanjay Colony in Okhla. They had gone to Faridabad to attend the wedding reception of a friend” added Deo.

The deceased were identified as Raj Kumar, 25, Sanju Singh, 38 and Dinesh Prasad, 22. Their friends, Neeraj, 18, Vishal, 28, Ajit, 28, (police only provided their single names) and a 17-year-old boy are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Sanju hails from Tripura and is survived by his wife and two children. He lived in Delhi alone and worked at a tailoring shop. Police said other deceased men were unmarried and hailed from Mathura, UP. They lived with their parents in the area. Police said the men worked in garment shops, tailoring shops and factories.

Raj was the eldest of four siblings. His father works as a tailor but recently left his job due to old age issues. His mother died recently. His friend, Dinesh, worked with his two elder brothers at a cloth-making shop in Okhla Phase 2.

Police said they have not registered an FIR yet and are waiting for the medical formalities and autopsy report. The driver of the damaged truck escaped unhurt and will be questioned, said police.

“It looks like the driver of the car was speeding and lost control of the wheel. The car first hit the divider and then crossed over and hit the truck which was approaching from the opposite side of the carriageway,” said an officer aware of the case.

The families said the men had taken leaves from work on Friday and went to Faridabad for the wedding festivities. Dharamveer Singh, Dinesh’s brother, said: “Dinesh used to make embroidered cloth pieces for traditional outfits. He was good at his work. We had big dreams for him. I received a call around 1am about the accident. When I saw him, there was blood everywhere.”

Kishore Sharma, a resident of the Sanjay Colony area said that the 17-year-old minor is a Class 10 student and was appearing for his board exams currently.