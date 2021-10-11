CBI nabs two cops for taking bribe from sub-inspector accused of rape

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two Delhi Police personnel for allegedly taking a bribe from a sub-inspector accused of raping a woman constable, officials said on Sunday.

The two men, sub-inspector Romi Memroth and assistant sub-inspector Lekhram, were posted at the Malviya Nagar police station, they said.

According to the police, the woman constable, who was posted in south district, had on August 3 lodged a rape complaint against a sub-inspector who was earlier posted in the same district.

Later, a case was filed under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 376 (rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and the investigation was handed over to Memroth.

Meanwhile, the suspect applied for anticipatory bail at the Saket sessions. He was asked to join the investigation, and his bail plea was dismissed. He then moved the Delhi high court, where he was asked to join the investigation. The matter will be heard on October 11.

A senior police officer said Manoj visited the police station on Saturday and handed Lekhram a bribe. On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended Lekhram with ₹50,000. Lekhram and Memroth were arrested later, officials added.

