CBI registers enquiry over Delhi CM house renovation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) into alleged irregularities and misconduct in the renovation of the official residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) termed it as a desperate attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to target the ruling party in Delhi. CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry into alleged irregularities in the renovations at the official residence of the Delhi chief minister at Flag Staff Road in Civil Lines. (HT Photo)

People familiar with the development said the federal investigation agency registered the PE – a precursor to the first information report (FIR) - on September 25 against unknown persons.

An official aware of the matter said that Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar on May 12 submitted a report flagging irregularities in the construction at the CM’s house. “Congress leader Ajay Maken who was former urban development minister had also submitted a complaint to the LG while flagging several violations in the construction of the house. LG VK Saxena had written to the Union home ministry on May 19, recommending a probe by a specialised agency and the case is now being pursued by CBI,” the official added.

The LG secretariat did not comment on the development.

In a letter to the PWD engineer-in-chief on September 26, CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), which is also investigating alleged corruption charges related to Delhi excise policy 2021-22 and had arrested former deputy CM Manish Sisodia in February this year, has asked for certified copies and details of expenses related to the construction work. HT has seen a copy of the letter.

The agency has used the words “construction of new residential building” for the CM instead of “renovation” in its letter to PWD.

Among the documents that CBI has sought from PWD include “records/note-sheet portion containing recommendation or approval of officers of PWD pertaining to addition/alteration of the residence of chief minister”, bids submitted, proposal submitted by the client regarding the renovation including any extra work, approval of building plan by the “competent authority” and details of superior specification “including modular kitchen, marble flooring, wooden wardrobe, interior artistic work, ornamental work, etc”.

According to the letter, the agency has also asked for relevant guidelines of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) related to specification of the items, including civil and electrical, guidelines for award of additional work, guidelines regarding deviation in approved scope of work while adding enhanced work, documents showing existing structure, documents of payments made to consultant by PWD, award of contract, etc.

According to the letter, PWD has been asked to submit these documents to the probe team by October 3.

A senior official familiar with the development said, “The enquiry has just started, and all documents will be examined properly to establish if there were any irregularities.”

The BJP has alleged that ₹44.78 crore were spent to renovate the official residence of the Delhi chief minister at 6, Flag Staff Road, Civil Lines. Kejriwal has been living at the address since 2015.

According to the BJP, the money was spent between September 9, 2020, and June 2022.

Union home minister Amit Shah, while speaking in the Lok Sabha in August while moving a bill to replace the services ordinance, had targeted Kejriwal over “corruption in renovation of the bungalow”. “In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve...The problem is not getting the right to do transfer postings but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows,” Shah said.

The AAP has, however, maintained that renovation work at the CM’s house was necessary as the property was constructed 80 years ago, and there had been incidents of portions of roof collapse on the premises.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely said that the law is taking its course in the case.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON